Red Sox Remaining Vigilant As Twins’ COVID-19 Outbreak Worsens

All eyes are on the Minnesota Twins as COVID-19 strikes the team.

Major League Baseball postponed the Twin’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday as Minnesota’s situation worsened. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said one staff member and two players, including Kyle Garlick, are the latest to test positive for the virus, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

The Red Sox likely will keep a watchful eye on the situation, having just wrapped up a four-game series in Minnesota on Thursday.

Manager Alex Cora said there was no additional testing once the team left, though they did get tested Friday despite the day off. He was not aware of the Twins-Angels postponement until after the Red Sox’s win over the Chicago White Sox but made clear the team is regularly undergoing testing.

“Everybody had to come in (to get tested) regardless of the cancellation of the game. So, we got ours yesterday,” Cora told reporters during his postgame video press conference. “… When I got thrown out (of Thursday’s game), I went straight to getting tested, so I didn’t know what was going on in the game. … Then yesterday, I got tested. We’re getting tested again (today), so we’re good here.”