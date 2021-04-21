This Stat Highlights Arguably Most Impressive Part Of Red Sox’s Hot Start

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite what their American League-leading run differential might tell you, not every Boston Red Sox game this season has been a wire-to-wire beatdown.

The Sox this month have cemented themselves as one of the top teams in baseball, most recently beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Tuesday at Fenway Park. There have been plenty of times this season when the Red Sox have beaten a team pretty handedly, but more often than not, it has taken a little bit of resolve to grind out the victory.

So much so, in fact, that Boston is coming from behind and winning more often than many teams are just plain winning.

18 teams have fewer than 9 wins this season.



The Red Sox have 9 come-from-behind wins, most in the majors. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) April 21, 2021

Obviously, resilience is a great trait to have. As the clichÃ© goes, it’s a long season, and it won’t always be smooth sailing. This Red Sox team is proving though that falling behind isn’t a recipe for defeat.