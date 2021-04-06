Watch Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Hit Three-Run Home Run Off Pesky Pole

NESN Logo Sign In

Have yourself a day, J.D. Martinez.

It was not enough to kick back on his last at-bat of the game after a ton of production all game. No, the Boston Red Sox designated hitter decided to run up the score instead.

And he got a little help from the Pesky Pole.

Martinez approached the box in the bottom of the eighth inning with Franchy Cordero and Alex Verdugo on base. And with a full count against Rays pitcher Chris Mazza, he ripped a 326-foot homer to right field that bounced off the famed foul pole.

Check it out: