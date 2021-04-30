Watch Moment Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Call Mac Jones After Picking QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones already has connected with two of the Patriots’ most influential members.

New England selected the Alabama quarterback with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. Once the Patriots decided to make the pick, they called Jones, and among those to talk to him were head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

The Patriots on Friday morning shared video of the moment they decided they were going with Jones, plus the call to the quarterback.

"All of New England is really happy with this pick."



Inside the #PatsDraft room the moment @MacJones_10 became a Patriot. pic.twitter.com/szRjnmnPe7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2021

Now, Jones will head to Foxboro and join a quarterback room that features Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. For now, according to Belichick, Newton is the starter.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images