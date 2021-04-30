Watch Moment Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Call Mac Jones After Picking QB

Mac Jones already has connected with two of the Patriots’ most influential members.
New England selected the Alabama quarterback with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. Once the Patriots decided to make the pick, they called Jones, and among those to talk to him were head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.
The Patriots on Friday morning shared video of the moment they decided they were going with Jones, plus the call to the quarterback.
Now, Jones will head to Foxboro and join a quarterback room that features Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. For now, according to Belichick, Newton is the starter.