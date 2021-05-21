NESN Logo Sign In

When the ed Sox announced Danny Santana was healthy, ready to play and in the lineup Friday, it was clear a roster move was looming.

Santana was not on Boston’s 40-man roster, so it was somebody needed to be designated for assignment in order to make room for the veteran utility man.

Turns out, it’ll be Austin Brice.

The Red Sox announced Friday that in order to make room for Santana, they would be DFAing the reliever.

Brice was a pleasant surprise out of the bullpen in 2020, but struggled with effectiveness so far this season. The 28-year-old has a 6.94 ERA through 12 appearances in 2021.

The Red Sox are in Philadelphia to begin a three-game set against the Phillies, and Santana will play first base and bat leadoff in the series opener.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET on NESN+.