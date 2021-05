NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec picked a great time to break out of his slump.

The Boston Red Sox infielder was at the plate with two men on in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Dalbec took a curveball high and deep to left for a three-run shot. It gave the Red Sox a 4-0 lead.

The worst part for the Orioles? It all started with an error with one out.

Anyway, that was Dalbec’s second round tripper of the season.