You’ll Want To See Brad Marchand’s Classy Gesture For Young Capitals Fan

Brad Marchand saw an opportunity to provide a young fan with a memory they won’t soon forget, and he took it.

The Boston Bruins winger, prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, made a classy gesture that one young Washington Capitals fan (and her mom) certainly will appreciate.

Marchand signed a stick during pregame and had it delivered to a young Capitals fan after said fan was accidentally struck by a puck during warmups.

You can watch the video below:

A young @Capitals fan was accidentally struck by a puck during warmups. Brad Marchand noticed and sent over an autographed stick. ? #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/rtZEQqeCev — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 15, 2021

Safe to say Marchand may have just got a lifelong fan in return.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images