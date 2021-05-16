You’ll Want To See Brad Marchand’s Classy Gesture For Young Capitals Fan

Brad Marchand saw an opportunity to provide a young fan with a memory they won’t soon forget, and he took it.
The Boston Bruins winger, prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, made a classy gesture that one young Washington Capitals fan (and her mom) certainly will appreciate.
Marchand signed a stick during pregame and had it delivered to a young Capitals fan after said fan was accidentally struck by a puck during warmups.
You can watch the video below:
Safe to say Marchand may have just got a lifelong fan in return.