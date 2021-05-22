Bruins Notes: Persistence Pays Off As David Pastrnak Breaks Goal Drought

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak was going to score eventually.

Friday, he finally did.

The Boston Bruins’ star winger was stuck in a goal-scoring slump. It wasn’t due to carelessness, he had been playing the right way. Pastrnak had been attacking the puck and even getting to the net. He was just snakebitten.

But in Boston’s Game 4 win over the Washington Capitals, Pastrnak got back on track with a third-period rocket of a wrister from the top of the right circle.

“I just tried to keep shooting,” Pastrnak said after the game over Zoom. “I think even last game, I had a lot of great opportunities to score. Sometimes the goalie just made a good save or I rushed it a little bit. So, it’s always a good sign when you’re getting the chances and you know it’s right there. At the same time, it’s frustrating when you’re getting a lot of chances and it doesn’t go in. Just got to stay with it, and the main focus is to keep shooting pucks.”

The good thing for the Bruins is that Pastrnak’s troubles finding the back of the net have not had a huge impact on the series. Boston’s entire top six was off in Game 1, but since have rebounded and the results have shown. The Bruins lead their series 3-1 and are one win away from moving onto the second round.