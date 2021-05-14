Patriots Mailbag: Could Position Switch Be Coming For Starting Defender?

@StevePolanco325

Hi Doug, I’m pretty excited to watch Mac play whenever that may be. However, I have do have one very deep concern about him on the field. Why does he look kinda goofy all padded up? Thanks keep up the good work. #MailDoug

This question just made me laugh, so I kept it in. Maybe Newton can help Jones with his style in pads.

Besides Brady’s return, what stands out to you most on our 2021 schedule?

The late bye. Playing 13 games without a bye is really tough.

Is there a possibility this season that Isaiah Wynn moves out to RT and Trent Brown takes over LT or do you think they stick with Wynn at LT where?s he?s been most comfortable?

It’s possible, but I don’t think it’s the best move. Keep Isaiah Wynn at left tackle, and put Trent Brown at right tackle where he has plenty of experience.

Should our new QB’s nick name be:

‘Maccuracy’ Jones? ??

That’s pretty terrible, so I love it.

Do you have any thoughts on potential surprise cuts? There are certain spots on the defense where I’m not sure how many players we’ll field.

I’m not sure if there’s a surprise cut, but I could see a trade in the front seven. There are a lot of linebackers and edge defenders worthy of roster spots on the Patriots.

Have you ever had a Fresca?

My wife loves Fresca. I think she’s single-handedly keeping the brand afloat.

Which day 2 or day 3 rookie will have the most impact on the 2021 season?

Barmore is the safe answer. Perkins is a dark-horse candidate, though. He looks like a first-round pick on tape.

Looking back at your May 8, 2020 mailbag nesn.com/?p=1073407 it seems like some people were all in on the idea of Stidham. Cam was middling and Stidham never even got a shot even in meaningless games. What the heck happened? Can we get a postmortem?

No OTAs or minicamp, then Stidham had a bad start to training camp and got injured early in the summer with no preseason to make up ground. Then I don’t think Belichick ever wanted to get into a serious quarterback controversy, and the Patriots’ offensive weapons weren’t good enough to give a pocket passer a serious shot at success. So, Newton was the better option even though he certainly struggled at times.

I think that’s essentially what it boils down to. Belichick believed Newton gave the team a better chance to win, and Stidham never put up a serious fight.

Doug, what if anything are you hearing from within the pats org regarding Kristian wilkerson? Do they like him? Do they view him as an ascending player ?

I’d say it’s a good sign that the Patriots waited until the seventh round of the draft to pick a wide receiver and that they didn’t add any undrafted players at the position. Wilkerson has a serious shot at making the team with a good offseason. He got off to a promising start by showing up to Pats Camp West early.

Does Rashod Berry have a shot at making the 53 man roster?

He’s a long shot.

Hi Doug, from a journalistic point of view, what is your favourite kind of articles ?

This is kind of a cop-out, but I have fun with pretty much everything other than basic 100- or 200-word posts. I’ve been having a good time writing film reviews on the Patriots’ draft picks. I really like digging into spreadsheets with analytics. I like writing features. And breaking stories is always a thrill.

I probably have the most fun when I can combine analytics with on-field study while throwing in some original reporting.

Doug, in your opinion, do you think Brady signs one of those 1 day contracts to retire a patriot when he finally decides to hang up the cleats?

He should. I’m not sure if he will.

All things considered?was Sony Michel an okay draft pick or a bad draft pick?

An OK draft pick. The Patriots won a Super Bowl with/because of Sony Michel. But there was also a much better player available in Lamar Jackson, and picking a running back in the first round is typically a questionable decision.

What position grouping could be the toughest to make the team ?

Will the Pats give TB12 a video tribute when he stops by in October ?

the next time we go to Disney can Olivia come ?

— Edge defender

— I would bet Robert Kraft has something special planned.

— Only if I can sneak into a suitcase too.

Turkey or ham sandwich?

Turkey.

What are the odds of Dalton Keene taking the FB roster spot over Jakob Johnson and Danny Vitale?

I think it’s a fairly strong possibility. The Patriots historically have not kept a fullback when they use two tight ends.

#maildoug The people want to know Doug, before you became a reporter, which NFL team were you a fan of?

I was and still am a fan of the Washington Huskies.

What position do you think still needs an upgrade?

Wide receiver.

For people who cover and write about the pats, do you folks all get along? If not, who do you get along with the best, and conversely, who do you get along with the least? #MailDoug

We get along 99 percent of the time. I talk to a lot of my fellow beat reporters every day via text or DMs, and we hang out a lot during the week at the stadium and on the road. I don’t know if I get along with one reporter best, but I probably talk to Zack Cox, Mark Daniels, Henry McKenna and Andrew Callahan most frequently. Zack is my colleague at NESN, and I’m in a dynasty fantasy league with Mark, Henry and Andrew. (Former Patriots beat reporter Kevin Duffy is also in that league.)

I wouldn’t say there’s one specific beat writer I get along with the least. There’s some healthy competition at times, however.

What?s your cheat day meal? #maildoug

For a lot of the pandemic, every meal was a cheat meal. Now, I’m trying to get back into fighting shape before the season, so I’ll say pizza.

Hot fudge or hot caramel ? #MailDoug #Dougsbuds

Depends on what it’s on. Hot fudge on ice cream. I’ll take caramel on a bread pudding or something.

sup?

Now I’m just thinking about dessert.

