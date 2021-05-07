Boston Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown Out Second Straight Game Vs. Bulls

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown did not join the Boston Celtics in Orlando for their win against the Magic on Wednesday, and he’s set to miss Friday now, too.

In the latest injury report from the team, Brown is listed as out with a right ankle sprain he sustained Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens previously said that Brown could meet the team in Chicago if he’d made good progress, but that won’t be the case. Either way, he’s day-to-day at this point.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Chicago:



Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Romeo Langford (Concussion Protocol) – PROBABLE

Tristan Thompson (left pectoral strain) – PROBABLE

Robert Williams (left foot turf toe) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Romeo Langford is probable after missing a game in the NBA’s concussion protocols. As is Tristan Thompson who has been dealing with a left pectoral strain.

Robert Williams leaves more questions at Boston’s center depth, as the big man is questionable with turf toe on his left foot.

The Celtics and Bulls tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.