Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle played just one shift in the third period against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

And after The Boston Globe cited that Coyle wasn’t on the bench for much of the final period in Boston’s eventual 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils, head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed he had to head to the dressing room. Cassidy, though, didn’t have much else to offer immediately after the loss.

“He had to leave. He’s getting looked at,” Cassidy said on a postgame video conference. “I don’t have any update. He left in the third period, between the intermission, sorry. So again I haven’t got anything yet. Hopefully he’s OK, but I haven’t heard.”

Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan provided some context noting how Coyle seemed to be in pain after a second-period shot from teammate Brandon Carlo struck him.

Coyle finished the game with 13:24 time on ice on 16 shifts. He unleashed three shots in the contest.

The 29-year-old Coyle has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 51 games this season.

