The Boston Bruins’ second line can’t be stopped right now.

Boston’s second unit has looked different since the NHL trade deadline ,with Craig Smith returning from a stint with the top line and Taylor Hall being brought into the mix with Smith and David Krejci.

The Bruins couldn’t have asked for more from the trio, who seemingly have immediately built up great chemistry and have been a thorn in opposing defenses’ sides right from the jump.

Smith found the back of the net for the 11th time this season in the first period of Saturday afternoon’s tilt with the Buffalo Sabres thanks to assists from Krejci and Hall, who both extended their personal point streaks to three games apiece.

For more on Smith’s first period goal and the trio’s impressive play, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images