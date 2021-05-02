NESN Logo Sign In

Manchester United versus Liverpool remains the game to watch in the Premier League.

The teams will meet Sunday at Old Trafford in a Premier League Round 34 game. Manchester United is in second place with 67 points. Liverpool is in sixth with 54 points.

If Liverpool wins, Manchester City will clinch the Premier League title with four games remaining in the season. If Manchester United wins, the title race will live for at least a few more days, but Liverpool’s hopes of securing a top-four finish and a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League might be dashed.

Here’s when and how to watch Manchester United versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Sunday, May 2, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | Telemundo

Live Stream:Â FuboTV — free trial | Peacock