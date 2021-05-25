Mike Greenberg Can See Patriots Making Run At Julio Jones Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Julio Jones doesn’t plan on being with the Falcons for the upcoming NFL season. He’s made it abundantly clear.

A blockbuster trade for Jones, in turn, likely is imminent, but it remains to be seen what the market for the superstar wide receiver will look like. Mike Greenberg, a lifelong, diehard New York Jets fan, has a feeling the rival New England Patriots will throw their hat in the ring.

” … Maybe this just comes from having been a fan of the New York Jets for a really long time, but this feels like exactly the kind of situation the Patriots would get themselves in,” Greenberg said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “They will find a way to get Julio Jones for a third-round draft pick. That feels very Belichickian to me. Whether Cam (Newton) is the quarterback or Mac Jones is the quarterback, I feel like Julio Jones would fit. If he goes there, he would have a Randy Moss-type of season in New England.”

New England definitely would make sense as a landing spot for Jones, who could add a wrinkle to the Patriots’ offense that the unit currently lacks. And considering it probably won’t take a king’s ransom to acquire the seven-time Pro Bowl selection, it would behoove Bill Belichick and Co. to at least check in with the Falcons.

