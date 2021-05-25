Patriots Share Photos Of Mac Jones, New Tight Ends From OTA Workouts

NESN Logo Sign In

Football returned this week in Foxboro, where many New England Patriots players participated in organized team activities.

Quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne were among the players on hand for Monday’s workouts. The Patriots shared a bunch of photos from the session, which can be viewed on the team’s website.

View some of the photos in the tweet below:

Back in action ?



More pics: https://t.co/wCaJDKDICi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 24, 2021

Again, the workouts are voluntary, but early reports indicate the Patriots will have good attendance this week.

As for what can be gleaned from OTAs, there actually is more to learn than you might expect.

