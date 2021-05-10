Updated NASCAR Cup Standings After Martin Truex Jr.’s Darlington Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Martin Truex Jr. has three victories this season to Denny Hamlin’s none, yet the latter remains atop the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Truex on — the only drive to win multiple races this year — picked up his third victory of the season Sunday afternoon when he won the throwback-themed Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, William Byron and Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Retweet to congratulate @MartinTruex_Jr on his dominating WIN at Darlington! pic.twitter.com/Ys56avEOXW — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 9, 2021

That Hamlin still tops the NASCAR standings is evidence of just how good he’s been this year.

Here are the top 16 drivers following Truex’s win:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. William Byron

4. Joey Logano

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Kyle Larson

7. Kevin Harvick

8. Chase Elliott

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Kyle Busch

11. Christopher Bell

12. Austin Dillon

13. Chris Buescher

14. Alex Bowman

15. Michael McDowell

16. Tyler Reddick

Matt DiBenedetto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch rank 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively.