Nazem Kadri, Ex-Bruins Enemy, Facing (Another) Suspension For Dirty Hit

Although the Boston Bruins have their hands full with Tom Wilson, among others, as they face the Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Black and Gold at least can take solace in that they won’t be left black and blue this year by the questionable play of Nazem Kadri.

Kadri, known for tiptoeing (and often crossing) the line, drew the ire of Bruins fans on multiple occasions throughout his 10 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, most notably during the playoffs in 2018 and 2019.

Now, Kadri, a member of the Colorado Avalanche, is facing another suspension for another dirty hit. This time, St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk was on the receiving end of Kadri’s recklessness.

Check it out below.

Nazem Kadri receives a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of Justin Faulk. pic.twitter.com/RVZkVsqNMz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 20, 2021

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Thursday that Kadri has been offered an in-person hearing via Zoom for illegally checking Faulk in the head Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Avalanche-Blues series. The date and time of the hearing is TBD, signaling a potentially lengthy suspension for Kadri, especially when you consider his track record as a repeat offender.

That would mean a third postseason suspension in four years for Kadri, a hard-nosed forward with goal-scoring ability who’s actually a good, impactful player when he avoids the unnecessary cheap shots.