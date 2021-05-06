NFL Rumors: Packers Checking Out QB Market Ahead Of Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

The Packers last spring started preparing for life without Aaron Rodgers when they traded up to draft Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Green Bay reportedly is doing so again this offseason, but in a different fashion.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess if Rodgers will be under center for the Packers come Week 1 of the 2021 campaign. But given the reported friction between the quarterback and team, it’s becoming increasingly unlikely Rodgers will join Green Bay for organized team activities and training camp over the next few months.

In turn, the Packers reportedly are surveying their options for QB reinforcements.

“Packers have begun exploring QBs they can add to their roster for OTAs and training camp, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday morning. “Jordan Love currently is the only other quarterback on the roster, but the team also faces uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers. Packers’ QB search includes some veterans.”

Schefter’s report, of course, shouldn’t be interpreted as the Packers expecting to be without Rodgers in the upcoming season. It’s not uncommon for teams to roll with as many as four signal-callers during training camp. That said, this news suggests the Packers aren’t expecting to resolve their issues with Rodgers any time soon.

Among the notable veteran QBs available on the open market are Matt Barkley, Blake Bortles, Nick Mullens and Robert Griffin III.