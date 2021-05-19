NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots announced the signing of yet another one of their 2021 NFL Draft picks.

Rhamondre Stevenson, who the Patriots selected in the fourth round, has agreed to terms, the team announced Wednesday evening.

Terms of the contract, however, were not announced.

The 23-year-old running back was selected out of Oklahoma with the 120th pick.

Stevenson, the heaviest running back ever drafted by Bill Belichick measures in at 6-foot and 246 pounds. He had been described as a wrecking ball of a runner, but should still provide value in the passing game, as well.

Stevenson played in 19 games during his two seasons at Oklahoma and totaled 165 rushing attempts for 1,180 yards with 13 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 298 yards.

