Patriots 2021 Draft Recap: Full List Of New England’s Eight Selections

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books.

The New England Patriots selected a total of eight players, from Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the first round to UCF wide receiver Tre Nixon with pick No. 242 in the seventh.

Between those two selections, New England grabbed a highly touted defensive tackle, a sliding edge rusher, a burly running back, a versatile safety and an undersized offensive tackle. Those players will compete for roles and roster spots in the coming months.

Here’s a full rundown of their 2021 draftees:

First round, 15th overall: QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Initially viewed as a likely target for San Francisco at No. 3, Jones fell into the Patriots’ laps at No. 15. He lacks the top-end athleticism and arm strength of this year’s other top QB prospects and played in a near-perfect offensive situation with the Crimson Tide, but he checks every box for what New England typically looks for in its quarterbacks.

Second round, 38th overall: DT Christian Barmore, Alabama

The Patriots traded up eight spots to draft Barmore, the top prospect in a weak D-tackle class. He has three-down potential but is relatively inexperienced and wasn’t a consistent performer in college. The trade for Barmore — sending a second-round pick and two fourths to Cincinnati — was the only one New England made this weekend.

Third round, 96th overall: EDGE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma

The Patriots might have gotten a steal in Perkins, who was viewed as a second-round prospect but tumbled to the end of the third. A six-game suspension following a positive test for marijuana likely contributed to his slide, and his pro day wasn’t overly impressive. But Perkins excelled as a pass rusher and run defender for the Sooners and should be a valuable addition to New England’s revamped edge group.