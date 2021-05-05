These Numbers Show How Dominant Red Sox Have Been When Offense Is Clicking

The Red Sox's offense can't be stopped

The Boston Red Sox’s offense exploded Tuesday night.

Boston put up 11 runs in a wild win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night in which they smashed four home runs and tallied 14 hits on the night.

The Red Sox’s offense has been thriving so far this season for the most part and after their win over Detroit improved their record to 15-1 in 2021 when notching four runs or more. Boston has also launched 10 home runs over the last four games and are 9-3 so far this season when scoring the first run.

For more on the offense’s impressive start to the season, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

