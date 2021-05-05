Kyrie Irving, Nets Fined $35K Each For Violating Media Access Rules

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are in trouble with the NBA… again.

The league Wednesday announced Irving and the team have been fined $35,000 apiece “for violating league rules governing media interview access” on game nights.

According to the NBA’s statement, the two parties are being punished for “Irving’s repeated refusal to participate in team postgame media availability.”

Irving has had plenty of beef with media before, so this news is not all too surprising. This is the second time he has been fined by the NBA this season for his

In December 2020, the Nets star suggested he would participate in a “media blackout.” Irving and the team were fined $25,000 later that week for “Irving’s refusal on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability,” to which he responded by calling the media “pawns.” He would backtrack once again a few days later.

In March 2019, Kevin Love called out his former teammate for suggesting media was dividing locker rooms in the NBA. Irving repeatedly has criticized media for how it handles rumors and speculation, which he has received backlash for, as well.

It is clear Irving is no fan of participating in postgame media interviews, too, simply based on his demeanor during press conferences. Like it or not, though, it is part of the job. And the NBA apparently has had enough of Irving attempting to skirt these rules.