Watch Charlie Coyle Score Wild Goal To Put Bruins Up 3-0 In Game 4

Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk have not had a ton of bounces go their way this season.

It went their way at the same time in Game 4 against the Capitals, though, and it resulted in a 3-0 lead for the Bruins on Friday night at TD Garden.

Mere moments after David Pastrnak put the B’s up 2-0, DeBrusk got behind Brenden Dillon, and Coyle found him with a pass that sent the winger on a breakaway. DeBrusk’s shot was stopped, but it was deflected in the air and hit him before trickling over to the far post. Coyle crashed in and buried the loose change just 34 seconds after Pastrnak’s goal.

Watch the madness here.

2 goals in 34 seconds and the @NHLBruins have a 3-0 lead ? #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/lrDmoALxqT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 22, 2021

The Bruins are cruising.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images