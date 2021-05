NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins had a little help from Boston’s Mayor to get the TD Garden crowd going before the puck dropped for Game 4 against the Washington Capitals.

Kim Janey served as the Bruins’ honorary fan banner captain Friday night, waving the flag in front of a sold-out crowd (25% capacity).

Check it out:

Mayor Janey and her incredible sneaker game are tonight?s Game 4 Banner Captain @MayorKimJaney | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/L9SSEdatl7 — NESN (@NESN) May 21, 2021

The Bruins look to push the Capitals to the brink of elimination with a win. Be sure to catch all of the Game 4 action on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images