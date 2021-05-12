Take Look Back At Taylor Hall’s OT Game-Winner Monday Over Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall had arguably his best game as a member of the Boston Bruins on Monday night.

The left-winger came over to Boston at the 2021 NHL trade deadline and has made the most of his opportunity in the Black and Gold ever since.

Hall has potted eight goals and tallied six assists across his first 16 games with the B’s, including a two-goal outburst against the New York Islanders on Monday night. The 29-year-old scored the Bruins’ first goal of the night against the Islanders and also potted the overtime game-winner as the B’s won their final regular season home game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images