Watch Xander Bogaerts Blast Absurd Homer For Red Sox Vs. Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

Your Major League hits leader has struck again.

The Boston Red Sox order dug into the Los Angeles Angels early in their game Saturday, and Xander Bogaerts added insult to injury.

Up 4-0 over the Angels in the bottom of the fifth, Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez led the inning off with back-to-back singles. With runners on first and second, the shortstop took the sixth pitch he saw yard over the Green Monster seats.

We’re not sure how far the Massachusetts Turnpike is set back from Fenway Park in Boston, but wouldn’t be surprised if this ball came close to it.

If anyone finds that ball on Lansdowne, let us know. pic.twitter.com/vtO9m6enki — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 15, 2021

The homer, his ninth of the season, traveled 446 feet marking the farthest hit ball of the season for Bogaerts.

It put the Red Sox up 7-0 over the Angels. Keep ’em coming.