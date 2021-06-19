Alex Cora Provides Chris Sale Update After Red Sox Ace’s Recent Bullpen

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale took another step in the right direction Friday while throwing a 40-pitch bullpen in Triple A Worcester.

Sale, who continues to recover from Tommy John surgery, was happy with how it went. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has since further explained the next steps for the left-hander.

Sale now is scheduled to throw bullpens Tuesday and Friday before the Red Sox re-assess, Cora said prior to Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Cora added how the plan is for Sale to throw his first live bullpen the following week.

“I think it’s a week from Thursday, probably, he will face live hitters,” Cora said, per the team.

Sale is expected to conduct his outings in Double A Portland as the Worcester club will be out on the road until June 29. The Red Sox will begin a West Coast trip themselves July 2. Cora believes Sale will rejoin the Red Sox in Boston upon their return.

The Red Sox travel to Oakland for a three-game series against the Athletics beginning July 2. Boston then will stay out in Los Angeles as the Red Sox play a three-game series against the Angels, which concludes July 7.