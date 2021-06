NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez eclipsed the century mark during Saturday’s game against the host Kansas City Royals.

Martinez, in his fourth season with the Red Sox, recorded his 100th home run in a Boston uniform. His a 417-foot blast to left field in the top of the fifth helped Boston extended its lead to 5-1 over Kansas City.

Check it out:

Make that 100 HR in a Sox uni! pic.twitter.com/Q1moB9b5nq — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 19, 2021

The two-run shot also scored Alex Verdugo as the outfielder walked just one batter earlier.

It marked the 14th homer on the season for Martinez, too.