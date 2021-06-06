Barry Trotz Explains Why Islanders Challenged David Krejci Game 4 Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

Challenging for goaltender interference in the NHL is an incredibly inexact science, but Barry Trotz decided to give it a go Saturday.

In the second period of the New York Islanders’ eventual 4-1 Game 4 win over the Boston Bruins, David Krejci opened the scoring for both teams. As the goal was happening though, Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov had trouble getting his skate over to the post because Brad Marchand’s stick was wedged there while he fought for position with Andy Greene.

Trotz believed that prevented his netminder from having a fair shake at making the save, but after a review the referees disagreed, resulting in a penalty for the Islanders.

The Isles head coach explained what he saw that prompted him to make the challenge.

“Varly couldn’t move his leg, and that was what we told the referee was that he’s got his stick there, he can’t move his leg, that should be interference,” Trotz said over Zoom after the game. “We got it wrong, so I thanked all the guys for the next penalty kill, they did a great job and gave us momentum after that. Those are the challenges that you try to make at the appropriate time, and we were wrong unfortunately, but we ended up getting some momentum because of the great job by the penalty killers.”

Ultimately, it didn’t sink the Islanders. Quite the opposite, in fact. They killed the resulting penalty, and 41 seconds later Kyle Palmieri scored the equalizer.

The series is now tied 2-2.