Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has been nominated for the Frank J. Selke Trophy for a record tenth-straight time, the NHL announced Sunday.

The recognition is given to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the 35-year-old Bergeron, who’s won the award four times already, upon hearing the news Sunday.

“People are continuing to pay attention because he deserves it,” Cassidy said during a video conference Sunday. “Certainly, he emulates what that award is all about it, did it again this year. A couple of good candidates as well he’s up against, so that’s always a tough call for the people deciding.

“But I’m glad to see him get his just due and good luck to him. I obviously am biased, but I feel he should be the winner. I’m sure the coaches of their players probably feel the same way, but good for Patrice. And I’m proud of him again for bringing it every year. He’s another year under his belt (and) to be able to keep playing that way on both sides of the puck is kind of a testament to not only his physical ability, but his mental toughness to do it every night.”

Bergeron scored 23 goals and had 25 assists in 54 regular-season games. He has compiled four goals and four assists in nine playoff games. He also led the league in faceoff wins (714) and in faceoff win percentage (career-best 62.3 percent).

Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov and Vegas Golden Knights’ Mark Stone were the other nominees for the award.

Thumbnail photo via Mitchell Leff/USA TODAY Sports Images