Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Left Off Astonishingly High Number Of Ballots

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron is a four-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner, Stanley Cup champion, elite center and a surefire Hall of Famer.

But he was left off quite a few ballots when it came to vote for this year’s Selke after another solid season with the Boston Bruins.

This year it went to Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, which he certainly deserved, but the fact Bergeron didn’t even make it onto 11 out of the 100 ballots is astonishing.

Here’s a look at the votes:

Aleksander Barkov wins the Selke Trophy #notunderrated



Mitch Marner finished 10th overall I?m votes. Zach Hyman tied for 23rd. Auston Matthews tied for 27th. pic.twitter.com/iYELCTk1Pr — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) June 19, 2021

Bergeron finished the 2020-21 NHL season with 54 points (23 goals, 25 assists) in 48 games played.