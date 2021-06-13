It’s tournament time on “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”
The Mad Fisherman and his crew will compete in the 2021 Florida Classic, and their exploits feature on “Charlie Moore Outdoors: Florida Classic Round 1.” The brand-new episode debuts at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NESN.
In “Charlie Moore Outdoors: Florida Classic Round 1,” Charlie and the Mad Fish crew head to Florida, where they fish against Anthony Moore and Sean Keough in a three-team tournament. Whoever catches the most fish each day takes the lead, and loser must buy drinks for the others.
Be sure to catch the premiere of “Charlie Moore Outdoors: Florida Classic Round 1” on Sunday on NESN. If you can’t watch on television be sure to live stream the episode online at Watch NESN Live.