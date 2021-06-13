NESN Logo Sign In

It’s tournament time on “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”

The Mad Fisherman and his crew will compete in the 2021 Florida Classic, and their exploits feature on “Charlie Moore Outdoors: Florida Classic Round 1.” The brand-new episode debuts at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NESN.

In “Charlie Moore Outdoors: Florida Classic Round 1,” Charlie and the Mad Fish crew head to Florida, where they fish against Anthony Moore and Sean Keough in a three-team tournament. Whoever catches the most fish each day takes the lead, and loser must buy drinks for the others.

