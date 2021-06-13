Denmark Team Doctor: Christian Eriksen ‘Was Gone’ Before Resuscitation

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Eriksen is lucky to be alive.

The Denmark star collapsed on the field and needed CPR during Saturday’s Euro 2020 match against Finland. The 29-year-old eventually was taken to a hospital, where, in stable condition, he eventually delivered a message to his teammates.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen on Sunday discussed the severity of the situation while speaking to reporters.

“He was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation. And it was cardiac arrest,” he said, via The Associated Press. “How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast.”

Boesen, who led the treatment of Eriksen on the field, wasn’t sure of the reason’s for the midfielder’s cardiac arrest.

“I’m not cardiologist, so the details about why it happened and further, I will leave to the experts,’ he said.

Boesen added that the quality of the medical staff at Parken Stadium played a significant role in Eriksen’s survival.