NASCAR All-Star Race Live Stream: Watch Exhibition Event Online, On TV

NASCAR’s best drivers will compete Sunday night for $1 million.

Texas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR’s annual All-Star festivities. The All-Star Open, which will help fill out the field for the All-Star Race, will happen first at 6 p.m. ET, with the main event starting around 8 p.m.

You can click here for all the information you need on NASCAR’s All-Star race.

Who will come out on top? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream the NASCAR All-Star Race:

When: Sunday, June 13 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go