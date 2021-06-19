CT Sun Wrap: Brionna Jones Scores Career-High 22 Points In Loss To Sky

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun couldn’t return to the win column against the Chicago Sky, despite the best efforts of Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner and Co.

The Sun lost to the Sky 91-81 on Saturday in Chicago at Wintrust Arena, extending their losing streak to three games. Jones notched a career-high 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting and also grabbed eight rebounds. Bonner chipped in with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but Connecticut ultimately couldn’t cope with Chicago’s balanced and varied offense, and turnovers ultimately doomed the Sun, as they committed 18 of them, compared to the Sky’s 12.

Sky star Courtney Vandersloot recorded 18 points and 11 assists in the winning effort. Chicago also benefited from 41 points off the bench in the win.

The Sky improved to 7-7 on its fifth consecutive win, while the Sun fell to 8-5.

