CT Sun Wrap: Brionna Jones Scores Career-High 22 Points In Loss To Sky

The Connecticut Sun couldn’t return to the win column against the Chicago Sky, despite the best efforts of Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner and Co.
The Sun lost to the Sky 91-81 on Saturday in Chicago at Wintrust Arena, extending their losing streak to three games. Jones notched a career-high 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting and also grabbed eight rebounds. Bonner chipped in with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but Connecticut ultimately couldn’t cope with Chicago’s balanced and varied offense, and turnovers ultimately doomed the Sun, as they committed 18 of them, compared to the Sky’s 12.
Sky star Courtney Vandersloot recorded 18 points and 11 assists in the winning effort. Chicago also benefited from 41 points off the bench in the win.
(Click here for the full box score.)
The Sky improved to 7-7 on its fifth consecutive win, while the Sun fell to 8-5.
Here’s how it went down:
STARTING FIVE:
PG: Jasmine Thomas
SG: Briann January
SF: Kaila Charles
PF: DeWanna Bonner
C: Brionna Jones
SUN SHINE
Connecticut and Chicago started neck-and-neck. However, the Sun outscored the Sky 9-3 over the final 3:18 of the first quarter, with Bonner providing six of those points.
Credit Connecticut’s defense and toughness for their early success.
The Sun led 21-12 after the first quarter.
BIG DROP-OFF
The Sun scored first in the second quarter but ultimately paid a heavy price for failing to maintain their previous intensity. Chicago needed just four-plus minutes to erase an 11-point deficit and take the lead for the remainder of the half.
Chicago outscored Connecticut 28-13 in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 40-34 lead.
FAST OUT OF THE BLOCKS
The Sun rebounded from a lackluster second quarter with a stirring run to start the third.
Bonner and January both hit 3-pointers, as the Sun reclaimed the lead.
Bonner led the way for the Sun, scoring five points during the quarter.
The Sun outscored the Sky 30-27 in the third quarter and trailed 67-64 heading into the last period.
DOWN TO THE WIRE
Chicago raced to an eight-point lead on the five quick points Allie Quigley scored at the outset.
But the Sun erased that deficit with eight minutes to play on Jones’ important layup.
The teams kept the tie until 3:35 remaining when the Sky pulled away for good. Diamond DeShields hit a key 3-pointer during the closing stretch, then Candace Parker, whom Connecticut held without a free throw, sank a step-back shot to seal the victory.
UP NEXT
The Sun return home to Mohegan Sun Arena, where they’ll host the Dallas Wings on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.