NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins fell to the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime Monday night at TD Garden. The teams’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series now is tied 1-1.

Here are some takeaways, thoughts and analysis from Game 2.

— The Bruins had issues on the penalty kill for the second straight game. The Islanders scored on two of their three power-play chances, and they’re now 3-for-6 with the man advantage in the series.

Granted, New York’s first power-play goal in Game 2 was the product of an unfortunate bounce off Jeremy Lauzon’s skate on a cross-ice pass attempt by Josh Bailey. Still, Boston’s PK hasn’t been as sharp after an excellent performance in the first round against the Washington Capitals.

The easiest solution? Stay out of the box, obviously. The Islanders, to their credit, have been opportunistic, taking a mile in the second period Monday when the Bruins gave them an inch. But it’s incumbent upon Boston to be more disciplined, especially given how dominant the B’s have been at even strength for the most part.

— Remember earlier this season when there were concerns about how inexperienced the Bruins were on the back end? Well, those questions about Boston’s defense are beginning to resurface.

Lauzon had a tough night, lowlighted, of course, by his costly turnover in overtime, which led to Casey Cizikas’ game-winning goal for the Islanders. Overall, it’s been a shaky three-game playoff stretch for Lauzon, and perhaps Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy should reevaluate his third D-pairing before Game 3.