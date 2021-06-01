Kevin Durant Reacts To Ex-Celtic Threatening Kyrie Irving For Logo Stomp

NESN Logo Sign In

Things are getting weird in the Kyrie Irving-logo stomp drama.

Irving, of course, stomped on the Celtics logo after the Brooklyn Nets’ Game 4 victory in Boston on Sunday. It happened just before a since-arrested-and-charged fan threw a water bottle at the divisive NBA superstar.

Irving’s actions prompted strong reactions from former Celtics, including Kevin Garnett and Cedric Maxwell. Kendrick Perkins seemingly is among the few who didn’t have an issue with Irving stomping on the logo.

And then there’s Glen “Big Baby” Davis.

Reacting to Garnett’s criticism of Irving, Davis wrote the following in an Instagram comments section:

“Real (expletive) (expletive). Like I said you step on Lucky you step on everybody that played for that team. Keep that (expletive) basketball before somebody get hurt in real life.”

Kevin Durant then replied to Davis, posting a combination of “laughing” and “crying” emojis, along with some NSFW language.