Updated NASCAR Standings After Kyle Larson’s Coca-Cola 600 Victory

Kyle Larson now is nipping at Denny Hamlin’s heels for the top spot in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the checkered flag Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway for his second win of the season. Larson joins Alex Bowman and Martin Truex Jr. as the only drivers to win multiple races this year.

? Listen to @KyleLarsonRacin, the No. 5 @TeamHendrick crew, and Mr. H himself as they make history in the #CocaCola600. pic.twitter.com/tBOBx1DjK0 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 31, 2021

Hamlin, despite not being one of this season’s 11 different race winners, remains atop the NASCAR standings as the Cup Series enters the summer months. Larson, who entered Sunday’s race in third, now is in second place.

William Byron, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano round out the top five.

Here are the top 16 drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series standings following Larson’s victory:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kyle Larson

3. William Byron

4. Chase Elliott

5. Joey Logano

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Kyle Busch

9. Kevin Harvick

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Austin Dillon

12. Alex Bowman

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Chris Buescher

15. Christopher Bell

16. Michael McDowell