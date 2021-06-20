NHL Writer Shares ‘Reason’ For Leaving Patrice Bergeron Off Selke Ballot

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron wound up not winning what would have been a record fifth Frank J. Selke Trophy, and that’s fine.

Aleksander Barkov is more-than-worthy recipient, and Bergeron finishing second in the voting proves he remains one of the best defensive forwards in hockey, and those who follow the game know it.

However, many NHL fans were puzzled over just how many Selke Trophy ballots did not include the Boston Bruins captain. Thankfully, one of the non-Bergeron voters provided insight into their decision-making process.

Check out this tweet from Mark Lazerus of The Athletic:

Patrice Bergeron is a wonderful player, a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He is not, however, the only two-way player in the game. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) June 19, 2021

Ah, now it all makes sense! Lazerus didn’t vote for Bergeron because, in a shocking twist, the 35-year-old is not the only two-way player in the NHL. Remarkable, subscription-worthy analysis.

Hopefully that clears things up.