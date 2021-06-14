Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Hunter Renfroe Gets Breather In Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Blue Jays are set for the finale of their four-game series at Fenway Park.

Boston and Toronto split the first two contests, but the Blue Jays on Sunday homered their way to an 18-4 win over the Red Sox. Alex Cora on Monday will send Nathan Eovaldi to the hill with Boston looking to salvage a series split, while Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo will counter with righty Alek Manoah.

As for the lineups, Hunter Renfroe will get a breather for the Red Sox with Alex Verdugo sliding over to right field and batting second. Marwin Gonzalez will take over in left field and bat eighth, with Christian Vázquez handling the catching duties and hitting sixth.

Kiké Hernández remains in the leadoff spot.

Here are the lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game.

NESN will air the game in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. If you’re not near a TV, you can live stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.

RED SOX (39-27)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vázquez, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B