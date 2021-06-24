Rob Ninkovich Predicts Patriots’ 2021 Regular-Season Record

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Ninkovich is expecting to see a much-improved Patriots team in the upcoming NFL season.

The 2020 campaign was a lousy one for Bill Belichick’s team by New England standards. In turn, the Patriots attacked the offseason by using their surplus of salary cap space to address several needs with high-end veteran players.

Ninkovich, who played eight seasons in Foxboro, believes these additions will yield positive results.

“Well, with them spending about $200 million in free agency, I think that they’re going to have a successful year,” Ninkovich said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I’m going with 11 wins. They’re going to be 11-6. They’re going to be right back in the mix for the division. I think they might split between Miami and Buffalo. They’re going to have a couple rough games on the road, going out to LA. So, I’m going 11-6 for the Patriots.”

Eleven wins might not be enough to put the Patriots back on top in the AFC East. The Bills are coming off a 13-win season are primed to be as good, if not better in 2021.