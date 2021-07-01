NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox utility man Kiké Hernández came up with clutch defense during the fifth inning of Boston’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

The Royals had a runner on third with two outs as Hernández tracked a ball to deep center field and made a sliding catch before crashing into the wall. It was a web gem so good that it immediately joins a list of Boston’s best defensive plays this season.

And nobody was more thankful than Red Sox starter Martín Pérez.

Check it out:

Boston maintained a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the frame.