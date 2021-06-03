Tom Brady Finally Owns Up To Fourth-Down Brain Fart Against Bears

NESN Logo Sign In

One of Tom Brady’s greatest attributes is his situational awareness, but an untimely lapse led to one of his more memorable lowlights in recent memory.

Brady appeared to lose track of downs as he tried to lead the Buccaneers to a late fourth-quarter comeback against the Bears in Week 5 last season. On a fourth-and-5 from Tampa Bay’s 41-yard line, Brady launched an incomplete pass across the middle intended for tight end Cameron Brate, sealing a Chicago victory. But as the Bears started to celebrate their primetime win, Brady remained on the field with a confused look on his face while holding up four fingers.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback after the game side-stepped questions about the bizarre sequence. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, meanwhile, was adamant Brady knew it was fourth down.

Well, it turns out Arians was just looking out for his QB, as Brady owned up to the gaffe in a TikTok shared Wednesday.

“You guys remember this one? Fourth quarter, last chance in Chicago. I thought it was the second-to-last chance in Chicago, but apparently not,” Brady said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been as confused as I am in this moment right here.”

We imagine it’s a lot easier to be a good sport about an embarrassing miscue when your season ended with a Super Bowl championship.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images