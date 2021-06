NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo could not have homered at a better time.

With the Boston Red Sox down 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning to the Houston Astros, Arroyo absolutely demolished a 2-1 slider up and out of Fenway Park to tie things up.

Check it out for yourself:

The Red Sox struggled to get out of the top half of the inning and allowed Houston pull away, but it took just one swing of the bat to get Boston right back in it.

The round-tripper measured 437 feet, and may not have landed just yet.