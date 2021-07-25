Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Share Same Cryptic Post Amid Packers Drama

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams apparently are on the same page.

By now, you know the deal with Rodgers: He reportedly wants a trade from the Packers, doesn’t like Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst and, in general, has become an enigma. Some even believe a retirement announcement could come this week.

Star wideout Davante Adams joined the ranks of the disenchanted last week, with he and the Packers reportedly riding a contract dispute to a “bad place.”

Amid all this pre-training camp speculation, the two players shared the same cryptic Instagram story over the weekend.

Take a look:

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have the same Instagram story up right now. pic.twitter.com/hDLE02V7fk — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 24, 2021

So, what’s it all mean? Your guess is as good as ours.