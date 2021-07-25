Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Share Same Cryptic Post Amid Packers Drama

All is not well in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams apparently are on the same page.

By now, you know the deal with Rodgers: He reportedly wants a trade from the Packers, doesn’t like Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst and, in general, has become an enigma. Some even believe a retirement announcement could come this week.

Star wideout Davante Adams joined the ranks of the disenchanted last week, with he and the Packers reportedly riding a contract dispute to a “bad place.”

Amid all this pre-training camp speculation, the two players shared the same cryptic Instagram story over the weekend.

Take a look:

So, what’s it all mean? Your guess is as good as ours.

Perhaps we’ll get answers Wednesday when the Packers begin training camp.

