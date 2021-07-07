Bettor Places Bold (Perhaps Absurd) Wager On Patriots’ Super Bowl Odds

NESN Logo Sign In

One bettor must really love what the New England Patriots did this offseason.

The Patriots stumbled periodically in the 2020 campaign but spent a bunch this offseason and drafted quarterback Mac Jones in the first round in hopes of changing their fortune and returning to winning form.

They almost certainly will be better in 2021, but with the way last season went, expectations for now probably should be tempered. That’s evident based on the +3000 odds the Patriots have on the MGM Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl this season.

But according to NESN Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich, somebody dropped $10,000 on those odds.

Somebody believes in the Patriots. A @BetMGM bettor fired a $10,000 New England Super Bowl future to win $300,000. 30-to-1 odds. — Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) July 7, 2021

Bold? Undoubtedly.

Stupid? We’ll find out in about seven months.