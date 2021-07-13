British Open Betting Preview: Odds, Course Preview, Picks For Final Major

Source: BBC.com Weather

The wind, however, is a different story, and ultimately, that’s what matters. If it starts blowing, that’s going to cause a whole lot of issues for the field. It’s difficult to predict, though, especially along the water where things can change instantly. However, here’s what the wind forecast looks like as of Tuesday.

Going off that, it doesn’t appear to be much of a draw bias. The biggest gusts in Rounds 1 and 2 look like they’ll be in the morning, meaning there’s not a huge tee-time advantage over the course of those two days. With gusts approaching 30 mph on the weekend, though, we could be in for a treat.

Without weather, this course could get picked apart. Early indications from players are recent rain has really softened the course, and that makes the fairways play wide. That rain works both ways, though, as the rough is quite thick and fertile. If you miss the fairway and have to hack it out, you might be in trouble, especially considering the greenside danger that awaits with laughably massive bunkers.

There are mixed reviews among the players, to say the least.

“I think the biggest thing here is the course, even before the rain yesterday, the course was quite lush, quite green,” Rory McIlroy said at a Tuesday press conference. “Maybe we weren’t getting the bounces we’re accustomed to getting here at St. George’s with the bumpy fairways. Honestly, I think the course plays a little better that way, so I was pleasantly surprised. I walked away from the golf course Saturday and Sunday thinking this is a much better golf course than I remember it being. I think that’s just because of the way it’s playing. I think it’s perfect.”

Brooks Koepka, on the other hand …

“I dunno. It’s not, it’s not my favorite venue we’ve played. I haven’t seen all 18. I’ll see the back nine today. Quite a few blind tee shots, kind of hitting at nothing. Fairways are quite undulating. I dunno. It’s not my favorite of the rotation, put it that way.”

THE FAVORITES

(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)