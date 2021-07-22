Bruins Thank Jeremy Lauzon After Defenseman Drafted By Kraken

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins have bid farewell to Jeremy Lauzon.

Boston lost its defenseman Wednesday night when the Seattle Kraken selected Lauzon in the NHL expansion draft. While it may be the best-case scenario for the Bruins, it becomes another hole the B’s must fill on the blue line after Kevan Miller retired earlier this month.

Lauzon was drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and broke into the league on a more consistent basis last season. He certainly made his presence felt on the ice, and Boston made sure to wish him well shortly after the pick was made.

The Seattle Kraken have selected Jeremy Lauzon in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft.



Thank you Jeremy for your contributions to our organization and best of luck in your next chapter. pic.twitter.com/2YpXB2NvzX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 22, 2021

Seattle should be a good fit for Lauzon with former Providence Bruins coach Jay Leach leaving the AHL for an assistant coaching job with the Kraken.