CT Sun Notebook: Midseason Takeaways At All-Star, Olympic Break

One day the Connecticut Sun’s entire core will play together as designed.

That day won’t be this season, with two-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas out after tearing her Achilles abroad. But as the WNBA enters its break for the 2021 All-Star Game and the Tokyo Olympics, the Sun could be in worse shape.

They have the third best record in the league at 14-6, behind the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas despite having beat the Aces twice. Worthy of mention, three of Connecticut’s losses came while its best player was absent for five games playing internationally.

With Jones back, the Sun absolutely look like a reasonable contender to finally earn a WNBA title. They fell short in the Finals in 2019, and saw their season end in the quarterfinals in 2020 with Jones having opted out.

Maybe this is the year. But before we get ahead of ourselves, here are a few notes at midseason:

— It’s getting really hard to make a case that Jonquel Jones shouldn’t be the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player.

She was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday and leads the league with a 31.1 Player Efficiency Rating, which honestly is absurd. And no one else is close. At the break she’s averaged a double-double with 21 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.