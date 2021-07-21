Here’s How Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Celebrated First NBA Title

NESN Logo Sign In

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in true royal fashion.

The Bucks star, who also was named NBA Finals MVP, headed to Chick-Fil-A with the championship trophy to order exactly 50 chicken minis after beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.

“Can I have please a 50-piece, 50 exactly. Not 49, chicken minis. Fifty. And let me have a large drink, no ice, half sprite, half lemonade.”

Check out the wholesome video below:

Giannis woke up like this: ordered 50 piece nuggets & kept the trophy overnight. ???



Keep the trophy safe until tomorrow, @Giannis_An34! pic.twitter.com/6BISJ8IEz0 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021

What a way to kick off being a first-time NBA champ.

Also, half sprite half lemonade sounds delicious.